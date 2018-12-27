Remy Ma Shows Off First Pic Of New Daughter After Postpartum Emergency

Rapper Remy Ma not only made news when she gave birth to her daughter earlier this month, but also for having an emergency transfusion a few days following the delivery.

The good news is that we can now report that the new Mom and her newborn little one are happy and healthy.

Also, Remy shared the first photo of her baby girl on Instagram on Dec. 25, in celebration of their first holiday together.

In the precious snap, Remy is seen looking at her baby girl with pride and joy as she sits in a hospital bed.

“Best Christmas present ever!!! Thank you @papoosepapoose,” she wrote in the caption.

Her husband Papoose also re-posted her photo, writing:

“All hail THE GOLDEN CHILD!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Wowwwwwww I still can’t believe it. #blessed 🙏🏿 … @remyma Can’t thank u enough!”

As we said up top, the new pic comes on the heels Remy being admitted to the emergency room due to postpartum health concerns. A rep for the rapper told Page Six that the new mom underwent a blood transfusion following her Dec. 14 birth.

Following the health scare, Remy confirmed that she was doing much better in another post on Instagram. She also apologized to her family and friends for not responding to their texts and calls.

“Sorry for not responding to texts and/or calls — I physically was not able to and my husband @papoosepapoose was concerned & worried about me all while looking after our ‘Golden Child,’” she said.

Interestingly, Remy and Papoose still haven’t revealed the name of their daughter at this time.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE