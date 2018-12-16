CLOSE
Remy Ma And Papoose Welcome Baby Girl

Hip Hop Against Domestic Violence

The Golden Child has arrived! Remy Ma and her husband Papoose have just welcomed a baby girl. The New York spitters announced last night that their first child together had arrived.

“Thank you for making me the happiest wife in the planet,” the now mother-of-two wrote on Instagram.

Fans witnessed as Papoose begged his wife for a baby once she was released from prison after serving a six year sentence. Once the “All the Way Up” rapper became pregnant, the couple was devastated as Remy learned the baby had to be removed due to her having an ectopic pregnancy. They were even more heartbroken when they learned that Remy could no longer conceive a child outside of medical procedures.

“I promised my husband that I would give him the child that he’s been asking me for since almost the day he met me and I can’t do that any more,” she said during an emotional episode of Love & Hip Hop.

Their hope was restored once they began in-vitro fertilization. After renewing their vows in July of this year, they announced that they were expecting Baby Mackie.

Congratulations to to Remy Ma and Papoose!

Remy Ma And Papoose Welcome Baby Girl was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

