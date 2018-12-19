Reverend Al Sharpton: ‘Give Something To Christ For His Birthday’

Reverend Al Sharpton reminds us that during this crazy time it’s still the holidays and we need to focus “on the reasons for the season.” On Christmas we need to make sure we celebrate Christ.

For too many people Christmas is about the material things. We’re worried about what we’re going to get and what we’re going to buy for others, but we don’t do anything Christlike.

Imagine it being your birthday and and everyone getting a gift but you. This Christmas make sure you “give something to Christ for his birthday.” If you don’t Reverend Al says you’re not actually celebrating the holiday, you’re “robbing” Jesus.

