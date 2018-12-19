Reverend Al Sharpton: ‘Give Something To Christ For His Birthday’

If You Missed It
| 12.19.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Reverend Al Sharpton reminds us that during this crazy time it’s still the holidays and we need to focus “on the reasons for the season.” On Christmas we need to make sure we celebrate Christ.

For too many people Christmas is about the material things. We’re worried about what we’re going to get and what we’re going to buy for others, but we don’t do anything Christlike.

Imagine it being your birthday and and everyone getting a gift but you.  This Christmas make sure you “give something to Christ for his birthday.” If you don’t Reverend Al says you’re not actually celebrating the holiday, you’re “robbing” Jesus.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Christ , Christmas , Reverand Al Sharpton

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Urban One Honors Red Carpet: Tom Joyner

 
David And Tamela Mann Have Been Married For 30 Years And Are Still So In Love!
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close