Reverend Al Sharpton: ‘Donald Trump Tried To Do A Rerun Of The Apprentice’ In The White House

If You Missed It
| 12.12.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Everyone is talking about the meltdown that President 45 had at the White House, including Reverend Al Sharpton. “Donald Trump tried to do a rerun of the apprentice but Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer” were not having it, he said.

Sharpton believes that the country is tired of his drama and is ready to see results. We should not be distracted by his threats and attempts to bully congress into getting him a wall. We need to pay attention to the issues that are right in front of us like the states where Republicans are trying to change the role of governor as a Democrat is about to take office.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Chuck Schumer , Donald Trump , Nancy Pelosi

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close