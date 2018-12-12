Reverend Al Sharpton: ‘Donald Trump Tried To Do A Rerun Of The Apprentice’ In The White House

Everyone is talking about the meltdown that President 45 had at the White House, including Reverend Al Sharpton. “Donald Trump tried to do a rerun of the apprentice but Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer” were not having it, he said.

Sharpton believes that the country is tired of his drama and is ready to see results. We should not be distracted by his threats and attempts to bully congress into getting him a wall. We need to pay attention to the issues that are right in front of us like the states where Republicans are trying to change the role of governor as a Democrat is about to take office.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: