People Outraged After Forever 21 Used White Model To Promote ‘Wakanda Forever’ Sweater

Forever 21 is under fire for using a white model to sell a Black Panther-inspired “Wakanda Forever” sweater.

“@Forever21 really got the palest person they could find to model a Wakanda Forever sweater. I’m crying,” one user tweeted along with a shot of the model.

“Wakanda bullsh– is this, @forever21?” another fan wrote.

A rep for Forever 21 tells TMZ, “Forever 21 takes feedback on our products and marketing extremely seriously. We celebrate all superheroes with many different models of various ethnicities and apologize if the photo in question was offensive in any way.”

The image of the model has reportedly been swapped for one of just the sweater. Although, VIBE noted that Forever 21 featured a black model in a Black Panther knockoff.

What’s mind-boggling is that someone at F21 really thought it would be a good idea to use a blonde hair/blue-eyed model and not a person of color, whom the Marvel film celebrates.

“Hey @Forever21, In What Universe Did You Think It Was Ok To Feature A White Model In Wakanda Gear? Granted, Chances Are You Knew It Wasn’t Ok, But Still. As A Former #21Men Brand Specialist For The Company, I’m Highly Offended,” wrote Twitter user Mark Paul .

“A Wakanda Forever Fair Isle knit sweater modeled by an Eminem lookalike just makes no sense whatsoever, and it’s insulting. @Forever21 is canceled,” said another user.

Many would agree that there’s nothing wrong with white people supporting “Black Panther” but, to not feature a black model for this Christmas sweater campaign seems insensitive, purposeful and totally out of touch.

