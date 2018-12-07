‘Black Panther’ Scores Golden Globes Nomination + All The Black Nominees

Posted December 7, 2018

‘Black Panther’ Scores Golden Globes Nomination + All The Black Nominees was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1. Best Motion Picture – Drama

Best Motion Picture - Drama Source:WENN

“Black Panther”
“BlackKklansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“A Star Is Born”

2. Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture - Drama Source:Getty

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)
Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)
Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”)
Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)
John David Washington (“BlackKklansman”)

3. Best Director

Best Director Source:Getty

Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)
Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)
Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”)
Spike Lee (“BlackKklansman”)
Adam McKay (“Vice”)

4. Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture Source:Getty

Amy Adams (“Vice”)
Claire Foy (“First Man”)
Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)
Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)
Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)

5. Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture

Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture Source:Getty

Mahershela Ali (“Green Book”)
Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”)
Adam Driver (“BlackKklansman”)
Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)
Sam Rockwell (“Vice”)

6. Best Original Song in a Motion Picture

Best Original Song in a Motion Picture Source:Getty

“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)
“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin'”)
“Requiem for a Private War” (“A Private War”)
“Revelation” (“Boy Erased”)
“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)

7. Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture

Best Screenplay in a Motion Picture Source:Getty

Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)
Adam McKay (“Vice”)
Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (“Green Book”)

8. Best Animated Film

Best Animated Film Source:Getty

“Incredibles 2”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Mirai”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”

9. Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Source:Getty

Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)
Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)
Connie Britton (“Dirty John”)
Laura Dern (“The Tale”)
Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)

10. Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television Source:Getty

Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’)
Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)
Penélope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)
Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)
Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Related Galleries
Diddy’s Halloween Party Was Super Lit
Blue Ivy Is A Whole #Mood On The Carters’ Family Vacation
This Fine A**Suited & Booted Lawyer Is Setting The Internet’s Panties On Fire
Denzel Washington Memed Over New Movie Role
#ROMPHIM Is Going Viral, And We’re Cracking TF Up
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close