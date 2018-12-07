‘Black Panther’ Scores Golden Globes Nomination + All The Black Nominees was originally published on hellobeautiful.com
1. Best Motion Picture – DramaSource:WENN
“Black Panther”
“BlackKklansman”
“Bohemian Rhapsody”
“If Beale Street Could Talk”
“A Star Is Born”
2. Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – DramaSource:Getty
Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)
Willem Dafoe (“At Eternity’s Gate”)
Lucas Hedges (“Boy Erased”)
Rami Malek (“Bohemian Rhapsody”)
John David Washington (“BlackKklansman”)
3. Best DirectorSource:Getty
Bradley Cooper (“A Star Is Born”)
Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)
Peter Farrelly (“Green Book”)
Spike Lee (“BlackKklansman”)
Adam McKay (“Vice”)
4. Best Supporting Actress in a Motion PictureSource:Getty
Amy Adams (“Vice”)
Claire Foy (“First Man”)
Regina King (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)
Emma Stone (“The Favourite”)
Rachel Weisz (“The Favourite”)
5. Best Supporting Actor in a Motion PictureSource:Getty
Mahershela Ali (“Green Book”)
Timothee Chalamet (“Beautiful Boy”)
Adam Driver (“BlackKklansman”)
Richard E. Grant (“Can You Ever Forgive Me?”)
Sam Rockwell (“Vice”)
6. Best Original Song in a Motion PictureSource:Getty
“All the Stars” (“Black Panther”)
“Girl in the Movies” (“Dumplin'”)
“Requiem for a Private War” (“A Private War”)
“Revelation” (“Boy Erased”)
“Shallow” (“A Star Is Born”)
7. Best Screenplay in a Motion PictureSource:Getty
Barry Jenkins (“If Beale Street Could Talk”)
Adam McKay (“Vice”)
Alfonso Cuaron (“Roma”)
Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara (“The Favourite”)
Peter Farrelly, Nick Vallelonga, Brian Currie (“Green Book”)
8. Best Animated FilmSource:Getty
“Incredibles 2”
“Isle of Dogs”
“Mirai”
“Ralph Breaks the Internet”
“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse”
9. Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionSource:Getty
Amy Adams (“Sharp Objects”)
Patricia Arquette (“Escape at Dannemora”)
Connie Britton (“Dirty John”)
Laura Dern (“The Tale”)
Regina King (“Seven Seconds”)
10. Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for TelevisionSource:Getty
Alex Borstein (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’)
Patricia Clarkson (“Sharp Objects”)
Penélope Cruz (“The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”)
Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)
Yvonne Strahovski (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)