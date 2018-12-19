Medieval Remedies to Fight Flu, Stomach Aches, Pain, and Pandemic Problems 

Holistic pharmacist Sherry Torkes is an author and health enthusiast with a passion for prevention. She graduated with honors from the Philadelphia college of pharmacy and science in 1992.

She has been practicing pharmacy using an integrative approach, combining conventional and complementary therapies to optimize health and prevent disease.

As a leading health expert, she has delivered hundreds of lectures and has authored 18 books and booklets.

Q: IN WHAT WAYS HAS MIDDLE AGES MEDICINE INFLUENCED MODERN MEDICINE?

A: Medicine in the Middle Ages was rooted in ancient Greek tradition and the greatest physician of that time was Hippocrates, known as the founder of medicine, who based his practice on observations and study of the human body with the belief that illness has a physical and rational explanation.

Q: WHY IS THE CDC CONCERNED ABOUT A FLU PANDEMIC IN THIS DAY AND AGE

A: Last year’s statistics show the highest number of deaths from flu or complications with the virus since the dawn of modern tracking (an estimated 80,000 Americans died).

Q: WHAT ARE 3 LIQUID REMEDIES USED IN THE MIDDLE AGES FOR FLU, STOMACH ACHES, PAINS AND WOUNDS?

A: Colloidal Silver, Mint and Turmeric

Q: HOW HAS THE TECHNOLOGY OF COLLOIDAL SILVER ADVANCED SINCE THE MIDDLE AGES? HOW IS IT USED TODAY?

A: Historically, silver has been used for thousands of years as one of the world’s strongest antimicrobial agents. Many physicians from ancient times used silver, including Hippocrates, the “father of medicine,” who used silver to treat an endless series of conditions. In the Middle Ages, silver spoons were given by wealthy godparents to babies as christening presents. It is often said that those “born with a silver spoon in their mouth” benefited from silver’s purifying and antimicrobial properties. During the bubonic plague, the “Black Death” of the 14th century, it was suggested that the poor may have been disproportionally affected in part because the rich were afforded extra immune support from their silverware and plates. Silver has also been used throughout the 20th century as the standard of care in burn centers, and NASA has used silver ions to purify the water for both its space shuttle program and International Space Station. In 1999, entrepreneur Stephen L. Quinto made breakthrough discovery with colloidal silver hydrosol by finding a particle size so fine that not even an electron microscope could detect, advancing colloidal silver technology by 120 years. Today, Sovereign Silver (Bio-Active Silver Hydrosol) health care products are the No.1 selling silver in North America, accomplishing Quinto’s mission to produce the finest mineral hydrosols as the first line of defense in the quest for health sovereignty with the world’s ever- increasing immune challenges (https://sovereignsilver.com)

Q: WHAT TYPE OF MINT IS EFFECTIVE ON STOMACH ACHES? CAN YOU USE PEPPERMINT CANDY OR IS TEA MORE EFFECTIVE?

A: There are two types of well-known mint: spearmint and peppermint, but they are not the same plant as peppermint actually is a natural hybrid of spearmint and is the more potent of the herbs. Peppermint aids in digestion and can settle the stomach due to its properties that dispel gas and relieve cramping. Oil of peppermint contains up to 78 percent menthol, capable of killing myriad microorganisms that are associated with digestive and other problems such as irritable bowel syndrome.

Q: HOW DOES TURMERIC HELP PAIN AND INFLAMMATION? CAN YOU USE TURMERIC INSTEAD OF OVER THE COUNTER PAIN MEDS?

A: Curcumin is the main active ingredient in turmeric and has powerful anti-inflammatory effects. Studies have shown that turmeric may have pain-reducing power equal in some cases to that of prescription and over-the-counter medications. You can take it as a supplement, use it as an ingredient in your food or consume it as a tea.

Q: HOW IS THE PRESCRIPTION OF ANTIBIOTICS CONTRIBUTING TO THE SUPERBUG CRISIS? WHAT SHOULD DOCTORS DO TO CHANGE THIS TREND?

A: In a report from the CDC, a new program for testing suspect bacteria turned up unusual antibiotic-resistance genes 221 times in 2017, and 11 percent of people screened positive for these superbugs even though they had no symptoms. Inappropriate use of antibiotics has escalated the threat of these nightmare bacteria known as superbugs.

Q: WHERE CAN WE GET MORE INFORMATION ON WHAT YOU DISCUSSED TODAY? HOW CAN OUR AUDIENCE INTERACT WITH YOU?

A: For more visit: http://www.sherrytorkos.com and http://www.facebook.com/holistic.sherry.

