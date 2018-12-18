DL’s GED Section: Jesus Was A Refugee

A little Guatemalan girl died of dehydration and exhaustion while in the custody of border agents. For many of us it’s hard to imagine a 7-year-old dying like that. But, this is what happens when we have a lack of humanity. Border patrol agents were seen pouring out water that was intended to be for migrants. Thirsty, tired humans were denied water just out of pure “evil.” we have to do better than this! Have we forgotten that Jesus himself was a refugee?

