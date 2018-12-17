Roland Martin: Help Bennett College Keep Their Doors Open

Bennett College is one of two colleges in the United States that is specifically dedicated to educating Black women. They need to raise several million dollars in a matter of weeks, or they may loose their accreditation.

Losing accreditation means that their students will no longer be able to receive government assistance or graduate with accredited degrees.

The president of Bennett College, Phyllis Worthy Dawkins told Roland Martin that their accreditation due to “inadequate financial resources.” But, they appealed it and currently are accredited but need 5 million by February 1, to keep it.

Visit www.bennet.edu to donate today.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: