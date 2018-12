A study shows that one in four doctors in the United states was born in a different country. This is also true for many nurses, pharmacists and dentists. Almost 17 percent of doctors were not born in America, almost five percent are not US citizens and doctors are more than 30 percent more likely to be foreign born than other professions.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: