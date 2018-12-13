CLOSE
Gaye Family Awarded $5 Million In ‘Blurred Lines’ Suit

 (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

After 5 years, the highly publicized legal battle between the Marvin Gaye estate and Robin Thicke and Pharrell Williams has ended.

According to CNN, the Gaye family has been awarded $5 million after originally accusing Thicke and Williams of copyright infringement back in 2013.

The pair has been ordered to pay $2.9 million jointly, while Thicke owes an additional $1.7 million and Williams’ publishing company More Water From Nazareth owes an additional $357k.

CNN also reports, the family will earn 50% of future royalties.

Can, we say ca-ching?!

So Sue Me! Celebrity Lawsuits
24 photos

Marvin Gaye , Pharrell Williams , Robin Thicke

