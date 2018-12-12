The ‘Voice Of God’ Saved Men From Being Killed In Abandoned Vehicle Struck By 18-Wheeler

Two men were sitting in their abandoned truck but exited seconds before it was struck by another vehicle, almost killing them. How’d they know to jump out of the truck? They said the “voice of God” told them to.

“God kept us safe, God kept us alive,” one of the men, Kenneth Bryant, told Cleveland’s Fox 8.

According to the men, the truck broke down on the Ohio turnpike during their trip from Montana to a pastor’s conference in Philadelphia. When their other passengers went to get help for the broke-down vehicle, they stayed to look after it.

One man was in the front of the truck and Bryant was in the back charging their phones on a generator when they both jumped after they heard a voice telling them to exit.

“I look down and I saw a semi swerving toward us,” the other passenger, Jordan Cole said, also describing the occurrence as a “vision.”

To his surprise, an 18-wheeler was coming straight towards them and seconds after they escaped, the tractor trailer destroyed their truck completely. Reports say they would’ve died if they didn’t get out.

“We’ve come to the conclusion that it was Jesus,” Bryant said. “He allowed this to happen for me to be able to share this story … for people to know that our Heavenly Father is mindful of us.”

Won’t He do it?!

