Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

The ‘Voice Of God’ Saved Men From Being Killed In Abandoned Vehicle Struck By 18-Wheeler

Leave a comment

 

Sun Breaks Through The Clouds

Source: Just One Film / Getty

Two men were sitting in their abandoned truck but exited seconds before it was struck by another vehicle, almost killing them. How’d they know to jump out of the truck? They said the “voice of God” told them to. 

“God kept us safe, God kept us alive,” one of the men, Kenneth Bryant, told Cleveland’s Fox 8. 

According to the men, the truck broke down on the Ohio turnpike during their trip from Montana to a pastor’s conference in Philadelphia. When their other passengers went to get help for the broke-down vehicle, they stayed to look after it. 

One man was in the front of the truck and Bryant was in the back charging their phones on a generator when they both jumped after they heard a voice telling them to exit. 

“I look down and I saw a semi swerving toward us,” the other passenger, Jordan Cole said, also describing the occurrence as a “vision.”

To his surprise, an 18-wheeler was coming straight towards them and seconds after they escaped, the tractor trailer destroyed their truck completely. Reports say they would’ve died if they didn’t get out. 

“We’ve come to the conclusion that it was Jesus,” Bryant said. “He allowed this to happen for me to be able to share this story … for people to know that our Heavenly Father is mindful of us.”

Won’t He do it?!

 

The ‘Voice Of God’ Saved Men From Being Killed In Abandoned Vehicle Struck By 18-Wheeler was originally published on getuperica.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
Santa Larry Doesn’t Take A Day Off!
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close