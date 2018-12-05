Reverend Al Sharpton: The GOP ‘Will Change The Rules’

| 12.05.18
Reverend Al Sharpton points out the major issues in Wisconsin. The shady things going on right now are exactly why we can’t just vote once and move on. “You’ve got to stay engaged,” he says.

A win is great but, “they will change the rules if you’re not watching!” In Wisconsin the GOP is trying to change and  “redefine what the governorship is.” So when the new Democratic governor comes into office they will have significantly fewer rights.

The scary part is that what they’re doing is legal and, “they can get away with it unless you take it to the federal court and win.” But, Trump is appointing judges at the moment and if you get one of his judges you could just be “wasting your voice.”

We have to stay active, informed and vote in every election to make sure our wins aren’t snatched away.

