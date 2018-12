Giving is contagious! First Gayle Benson paid off close to $100,000 in Walmart layaway orders; then Tyler Perry paid off over $400,000 in Layaway orders and now Kid Rock has done the same. He paid off 350 layaway orders totaling a little over $80,000. But since he did it in Nashville Chris Paul joke that he just paid off a bunch of MAGA hats and “yee-haw movies.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: