Infant Ibuprofen Recalled From Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar

The maker of infant ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS and Family Dollar is recalling three lots of its product because it contains a greater concentration of the medication than the label indicates, NJ.com reports.

Tris Pharma Inc. of South Brunswick, N.J., said in a statement the pain reliever/fever reducer, sold in half-ounce bottles, has been pulled from shelves. It is supposed to contain 50 mg of Ibuprofen per 1.25 mL. There have been no reported illnesses linked to the medication, but the company said there is a “remote possibility” the increased amount of ibuprofen could cause permanent kidney injury in infants.

The lots under recall are:

Walmart: Equate: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension with lot numbers 00717009A, 00717015A, 00717024A with expiration dates of 2/19 and 4/19.

CVS: Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension with lot number 00717024A and expiration date 8/19.

Dollar General: Family Wellness Infants’ Ibuprofen Concentrated Oral Suspension with lot number 00717024A and expiration date 8/19.

