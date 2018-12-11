CLOSE
Houston
Michelle Obama Adds Houston Date To Her Becoming Tour

Michelle Obama

Source: Gilbert Carrasquillo / Getty

Michelle Obama‘s Becoming is already the highest selling book of 2018 and our forever First Lady is so excited that she’s hitting the road again and extending her book tour.

Mrs. Obama has added more dates to her Becoming tour, including a stop in Houston on March 2nd at the Toyota Center.

“I’m having so much fun with all of you on my #IAmBecoming tour that I decided to do one final round of events to see folks in some cities we missed,” she wrote on Twitter. “These conversations have been so meaningful for me, and I hope they’ve been meaningful for you all, too.”

Pre-sale tickets for the new venues go on sale Friday, December 14 at 10 AM local time. with general tickets being made available on Saturday, December 15 at 10 AM local time.

Michelle Obama Adds Houston Date To Her Becoming Tour was originally published on myhoustonmajic.com

