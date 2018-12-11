Al Sharpton’s Daughter, Dominique Scores $95k Settlement For Sprained Ankle Case

Al Sharpton’s eldest child, Dominique Sharpton, has finally settled her years-long legal battle with the city of New York.

The New York Post reports that Sharpton sued the city in April 2015 for $5 million after she sprained her ankle on a cracked sidewalk near Broome street. She recently scored a $95,000 settlement after the city admitted to being aware of the crack but made no effort to fix it.

“I sprained my ankle real bad lol,” she wrote in an Instagram post after the Oct. 2, 2014, stumble.

After complaining about her injury online, Sharpton was later criticized after she posted snaps of herself climbing a mountain in Bali, mounting a ladder to decorate a Christmas tree and strutting in high heels just seven months after the fall.

SURELY goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life… and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord… FOREVER! 🙏🏾 — Dominique Sharpton-Bright (@MSSharpton2u) December 9, 2018

It took nearly four years, but de Blasio administration lawyers finally caved and agreed to pay her.

“After a thorough evaluation, we determined that settling this case was in the best interest of the city,” said a spokesman for the city Law Department.

Dominique’s lawyer, John Elefterakis, said the “case was always about fair compensation for Ms. Sharpton’s ankle injury, which we contend was a result of the city’s negligence.”

“Despite unfair treatment in the press, this settlement reflects the reasonableness of Ms. Sharpton, who was willing to settle her meritorious claim for a fair amount based on all factors.”

Sharpton didn’t break any bones but underwent surgery for ligament tears.

“That sounds like a very generous settlement under the circumstances,” said Elizabeth Eilender, an experienced Manhattan litigator not involved in the case.

Another one longtime personal-injury attorney noted: “For a sprained ankle they paid $95,000? Sounds like a f- -king de Blasio administration settlement to me. It’s really worth about half that, not even, maybe $25,000 or $35,000.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE