Jada Pinkett Smith’s Mother Questioned Why She And Will Smith Won’t Divorce

On the latest episode of her Facebook Watch series “Red Table Talk,” Jada Pinkett Smith’s mother, Adrienne Banfield-Jones, reveals that she questioned her daughter’s marriage to Will Smith after the couple announced that they are “life partners” instead of “husband” and “wife.”

“She was like, ‘Well, why don’t you guys just divorce?’” Jada said. “One of the ideas for me is that we’ve built such a beautiful community, we’ve built such a beautiful family… we do well together. Breaking that group and community up for me? It’s just never an option.”

The actress explained that she couldn’t handle the breaking up of her marriage.

“For me, personally, I’m not mature enough to have a divorce,” she said. “I’m just not. I don’t think I would ever be mature enough. When you have to start going in, breaking up assets … that’s when the red table turns upside down, and it won’t be red no more!”

Jada and Will have been married since ’97, and back in July, the actor explained why they are no longer down with the “married” label.

“We don’t even say we’re married anymore,” Will said. “We refer to ourselves as life partners, where you get into that space where you realize you are literally with somebody for the rest of your life. [There are] no deal breakers. There’s nothing she could do — ever — nothing that would break our relationship. She has my support till death and it feels so good to get to that space.”

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE