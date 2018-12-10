CLOSE
The Internet Loses It After Singer Says He’s ‘The King Of R&B’

Photo Credit: PRN / PRPhotos.com

Singer Jacquees is very popular among millennials and teens for his covers of Ella Mai’s Trip and Boo’d Up – in fact, his version of Mai’s songs were popular that her team had them pulled.

Also, his album 4275 has received millions of streams, he has a loyal following on social media and not to mention, his 2016 smash single B.E.D.

However, we’re not sure if that is enough to support his huge claim. He says he’s the King of R&B.

 

As you already could guess, the internet went wild. But the loudest naysayers were veteran R&B singers who said not so fast young man.

Tank quickly hopped on Instagram to say R. Kelly is the king:

 

 

Shortly after he posted a graphic that named him in the top five of R&B kings:

 

 

It’s a solid list but where’s Ne-yo?! And what’s the criteria because Maxwell, Joe, Anthony Hamilton, John Legend, and a litany of others are somewhere shuddering.

Tank wasn’t the only singer to speak up.  Of course, Tyrese had something to say:

 

 

John Legend went with the PC response:

 

 

Long-forgotten singer, J. Holiday spoke up:

 

And of course, Kevin Hart bought some humor to the conversation:

 

 

Since the original post, Jacquees has not backed down from the claim. In his defense, he may be talking about artists in his generation but none-the-less, this was a smart marketing tool because he’s trending and people who had no idea who he was is now talking about him.

Who do you think is the current king of R&B? Let us know in the comments. 

