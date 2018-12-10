Beyoncé Shares A Glimpse Into Her Performance At High-Profile Indian Pre-Wedding Bash [Photos Inside]

If you were India’s richest man and your daughter was getting married, There’s no doubt about who you would fly half way around the world to perform at a pre-wedding bash.

If you’re thinking that person is Beyoncé, give yourself a standing ovation ’cause you’re right.

Earlier today, Bey posted on Instagram some pics (below) of herself dressed in Indian inspired clothing for the high-profile event. In the slideshow, the world renown singer is seen donning a red and gold colored dress and gold headpiece.

The back story is that Mrs. Carter traveled to the desert city of Udaipur, India, over the weekend to perform at the very lavish pre-wedding celebration for Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, who will marry on Wednesday in Mumbai, according to Reuters. Ambani is the daughter of India’s richest man, Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani.

In addition to Beyoncé, other notable guests in attendance included former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton and business woman and author Arianna Huffington.

See Bey’s photos from the pre-wedding bash below.

