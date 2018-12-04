All The Looks Beyonce Wore At Global Citizen Festival

Beyonce and Jay Z returned to Africa after more than a decade to perform, this weekend, for the Global Citizens Festival: Mandela 100 event in Johannesburg, South Africa and, whew chile, Beyonce left is with lewks we’ll be talking about well into the new year.

Fans from all around the world were blessed to watch a special edition of the On The Run Tour II tour via livestream while thousands gathered at the FNB Stadium to watch The Carters hit the stage along with act like Pharell, Usher Ed Sheeran and African artists Cassper Nyovest, D’Banj, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Kacey Musgraves, Sho Madjozi and Tiwa Savage.

Beyonce didn’t disappoint with the fashion. Styled by her personal stylist and wardrobe curator Zerina Akers, she wore bold looks by Balmain, Versace, Mary Katrantzou and Ashi Studio.

Keep clicking to see Bey’s most memorable looks from the festival.

 

1. Beyonce In Balmain

Beyonce In Balmain Source:Getty

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 02: Beyonce performs during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)

2. Beyonce In Balmain

View this post on Instagram

BALMAIN X BEYONCÉ 🙏🏽 🇿🇦

A post shared by OLIVIER R. (@olivier_rousteing) on

3. Beyonce In Ashi Studio

Beyonce In Ashi Studio Source:Getty

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 02: Beyonce performs during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)

4. Beyonce In Ashi Studio

5. Beyonce In Mary Katrantzou

View this post on Instagram

I’m so honoured and proud to have designed this bespoke piece for @beyonce and I couldn’t have dreamt of a better occasion than the @glblctzn celebrating 100 years of Mandela. She is a true inspiration, a leader and the perfect example of what it means to be a Global citizen! Her coat has the 54 countries of Africa mapped out and on each country there is a different embroidery representing its diversity @swarovski . Last night was magical!!! EVERY SINGLE MOMENT!!!! All hail the Queen B!!!!! 👑👑👑👑#100yearsofMandela #globalcitizen #beyonce #marykatrantzou Thank you @lejenke @zerinaakers ❤️🙏🏻🙏🏼🙏🏽🙏🏾🙏🏿❤️ #globalcitizenfestival #mandela100

A post shared by Mary Katrantzou (@marykatrantzou) on

6. Beyonce In Mary Katrantzou

7. Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 – Show

Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 - Show Source:Getty

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 02: Beyonce and Jay-Z perform during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)

8. Beyonce In Versace

Beyonce In Versace Source:Getty

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 02: Beyonce performs during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)

9. Beyonce In Esteban Cortazar

Beyonce In Esteban Cortazar Source:Getty

JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA – DECEMBER 02: Beyonce performs during the Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100 at FNB Stadium on December 2, 2018 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Global Citizen Festival: Mandela 100)

10. Beyonce In Esteban Cortazar

View this post on Instagram

QUEEN @beyonce in custom made @estebancortazarofficial for her performance at the Global Citizen @glblctzn concert last night in honor of Nelson Mandela's 100th birthday in Johannesburg, South Africa 🇿🇦 ❤️ It fills me with great honor and pride to be part of such a powerful celebration of culture, life and unity. Thank you to everyone that made this possible!! 🙏🏼#IamTheyandTheyareWE #Beyonce #EstebanCortazar #GlobalCitizen #SouthAfrica 📸 @drielycarter La Reina @beyonce en Esteban Cortazar hecho a la medida para el concierto Global Citizen conmemorando los 100 años de Nelson Mandela en Johannesburgo, SudAfrica🇿🇦 Es un gran honor y orgullo formar parte de esta celebración tan poderosa llena de cultura, vida y unidad. Gracias a todos los que hicieron esto posible🙏🏻#IamTheyandTheyareWE #Beyonce #EstebanCortazar #GlobalCitizen #SouthAfrica

A post shared by Esteban Cortazar / Paris (@ecortazar) on

