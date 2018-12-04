All The Looks Beyonce Wore At Global Citizen Festival

Beyonce and Jay Z returned to Africa after more than a decade to perform, this weekend, for the Global Citizens Festival: Mandela 100 event in Johannesburg, South Africa and, whew chile, Beyonce left is with lewks we’ll be talking about well into the new year.

Fans from all around the world were blessed to watch a special edition of the On The Run Tour II tour via livestream while thousands gathered at the FNB Stadium to watch The Carters hit the stage along with act like Pharell, Usher Ed Sheeran and African artists Cassper Nyovest, D’Banj, Eddie Vedder, Femi Kuti, Kacey Musgraves, Sho Madjozi and Tiwa Savage.

Beyonce didn’t disappoint with the fashion. Styled by her personal stylist and wardrobe curator Zerina Akers, she wore bold looks by Balmain, Versace, Mary Katrantzou and Ashi Studio.

