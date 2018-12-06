Russ Parr Morning Show
HomeRuss Parr Morning ShowRPMS App

#RussRant: Two Sides To Everyone

Leave a comment

Neil deGrasse Tyson is the latest celeb to be accused of sexual assault. Russ doesn’t know if he’s guilty or not, but he does know that the people we see on TV aren’t always who we think they are. Tyson usually keeps a pretty low profile and stays out of trouble but that doesn’t necessarily mean that he’s innocent. Thousands of women are murdered every year by a man that they know, and often times their murder is the man’s first crime. The lesson here is that we never really know a person, especially celebrities that we see on TV.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The Russ Parr Show on Twitter and Instagram

Keep Up With The Russ Parr Morning Show  On Facebook Too!

#RussRant , Neil deGrasse Tyson , sexual assault

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close