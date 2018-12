Previously the standard recommendation regarding mammograms was that women should start receiving them at age 50. Now, doctors are recommending women start having them at a much younger age. If you have a heavy chest, or a family history of Breast cancer doctors suggest you start getting mammograms at age 30.

