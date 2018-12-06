DL Hughley Show
DL’s Top 10 Reasons You Should Get A Flu Shot

It’s flu season and you need to make sure you’re protected! Doctors recommend getting a flu shot for yourself as well as your family. If you’re unsure about if you should get one or not here are a few reasons you should. Babies under six months old can’t get a flu shot, and if you’re sick and hold a baby you can make that baby ill. It can even protect you from having a heart attack or stroke.

