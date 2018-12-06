DL’s Top 10 Reasons You Should Get A Flu Shot

It’s flu season and you need to make sure you’re protected! Doctors recommend getting a flu shot for yourself as well as your family. If you’re unsure about if you should get one or not here are a few reasons you should. Babies under six months old can’t get a flu shot, and if you’re sick and hold a baby you can make that baby ill. It can even protect you from having a heart attack or stroke.

Don’t Miss Out! Follow The D.L. Hughley Show on Twitter and Instagram & Keep Up On Facebook Too!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Also On Black America Web: