Daycare Worker Body-Slammed 16-Month-Old

A Georgia childcare worker has been fired and charged after she reportedly slammed a 16-month-old baby into a mat at the center.

Jonee Nicole Hamilton, 20, was fired by the facility after the Nov. 28 incident.

Police are investigating after they got a report that an employee of the center had taken a 16-month-old child and “shoved their head into a mat” because the child failed to go to sleep.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “Hamilton then picked up the child and slammed (the child) with force onto the mat, causing a laceration on the inside of the lip. This caused a bleeding injury which bloodied the child’s shirt.”

Developing: Daycare worker arrested in Smyrna for allegedly body slamming a 16-month old. The owners tell me the recently hired assistant was fired immediately. Investigation is on-going. @wsbtv pic.twitter.com/coNFpAOVWB — Chris Jose (@ChrisJoseWSB) December 5, 2018

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hamilton was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault and child cruelty.

She was reportedly in the Cobb County Jail without bond Wednesday.

