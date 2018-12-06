A Georgia childcare worker has been fired and charged after she reportedly slammed a 16-month-old baby into a mat at the center.
Jonee Nicole Hamilton, 20, was fired by the facility after the Nov. 28 incident.
Police are investigating after they got a report that an employee of the center had taken a 16-month-old child and “shoved their head into a mat” because the child failed to go to sleep.
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “Hamilton then picked up the child and slammed (the child) with force onto the mat, causing a laceration on the inside of the lip. This caused a bleeding injury which bloodied the child’s shirt.”
According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Hamilton was arrested Tuesday and charged with aggravated assault and child cruelty.
She was reportedly in the Cobb County Jail without bond Wednesday.
2 thoughts on “Daycare Worker Body-Slammed 16-Month-Old”
Some folks do not have the temperament or the patience to work with small children.
This no doubt was the case with this POS who slammed the poor child’s head into
a floor mat because the kid wouldn’t take a nap.
Its a good thing that daycare centers have video cams-to catch shit like this!!!!!!!!!!
