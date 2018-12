Pre-Diabetes 101: What It Is And How To Treat It

EXPLAIN EXACTLY WHAT PRE-DIABETES IS?

PRE-DIABETES IS A HEALTH CONDITION WHERE PEOPLE HAVE HIGHER THAN NORMAL BLOOD SUGAR, BUT NOT HIGH ENOUGH TO BE DIAGNOSED WITH DIABETES.

HOW CAN I FIND OUT IF I AM AT-RISK FOR PRE-DIABETES?

YOU CAN FIND OUT IF YOU ARE AT-RISK FOR PRE-DIABETES BY TAKING AN ONLINE RISK TEST RIGHT FROM YOUR COMPUTER OR MOBILE DEVICE. GO TO: WWW.AARP.ORG/PREDIABETES TO FIND OUT IF YOU ARE AT-RISK FOR PRE-DIABETES.

WHY IS PRE-DIABETES PARTICULARLY AN ISSUE FOR AFRICAN AMERICANS?

AFRICAN-AMERICANS HAVE ONE OF THE HIGHEST RISKS OF ALL RACIAL/ETHNIC GROUPS FOR DEVELOPING PRE-DIABETES, ACCORDING TO THE CENTER FOR DISEASE CONTROL AND PREVENTION (CDC).

CAN PEOPLE WITH PRE-DIABETES DEVELOP TYPE 2 DIABETES?

YES, ACCORDING TO THE CDC, HAVING PRE-DIABETES PUTS A PERSON AT INCREASED RISK FOR DEVELOPING TYPE 2 DIABETES, AS WELL AS HEART DISEASE AND STROKE.

WHAT ARE THE RISK FACTORS FOR PRE-DIABETES?

SEVERAL FACTORS THAT CAN INCREASE A PERSON’S RISK OF PRE-DIABETES MENTIONED BY THE CDC ARE:

BEING OVERWEIGHT

NOT GETTING ENOUGH PHYSICAL ACTIVITY

HAVING A PARENT, BROTHER, OR SISTER WITH TYPE 2 DIABETES

BEING OVER THE AGE OF 40

BEING A MAN

BEING A WOMAN WITH A HISTORY OF HAVING DIABETES ASSOCIATED WITH A PREGNANCY

BEING IN A HIGH-RISK RACIAL OR ETHNIC GROUP

FOR PRECAUTIONARY MEASURES, WHAT TYPE OF TESTS SHOULD I TAKE TO DIAGNOSE PRE-DIABETES AND WILL MOST INSURANCE COVER THE COST?

AFTER YOU TAKE THE ONLINE RISK TEST ON WWW.AARP.ORG/PREDIABETES AND YOU FIND OUT WHETHER YOU ARE AT-RISK FOR PRE-DIABETES, YOU NEED TO TAKE STEPS TO FIND OUT FOR SURE WHETHER YOU HAVE PRE-DIABETES OR NOT.

YOU CAN FIND OUT FOR SURE BY SEEING YOUR HEALTH PROVIDER WHO CAN GIVE YOU A BLOOD TEST THAT WILL TELL YOU WHETHER YOU ACTUALLY HAVE PRE-DIABETES OR NOT.

IF YOU HAVE PRIVATE INSURANCE, PLEASE CHECK WITH YOUR INSURANCE COMPANY. YOUR INSURANCE MAY COVER THE BLOOD TEST AT NO COST TO YOU.

IF YOU HAVE MEDICARE OR MEDICAID, THE COST OF YOUR BLOOD TEST SHOULD BE COVERED AT NO COST TO YOU.

IF YOU DO NOT HAVE MEDICARE, MEDICAID, OR A PRIVATE INSURANCE, YOU COULD TRY TO FIND A COMMUNITY HEALTH CENTER IN YOUR LOCAL COMMUNITY THAT CAN PROVIDE YOU WITH A BLOOD TEST AT LITTLE OR NO COST.

REMEMBER, TAKING THE ONLINE RISK TEST ON WWW.AARP.ORG/PREDIABETES IS HELPFUL TO DETERMINE YOUR RISK FOR PRE-DIABETES, BUT IT’S NOT ENOUGH.

ONLY A BLOOD TEST ORDERED BY A HEALTH CARE PRACTITIONER CAN TELL YOU FOR SURE IF YOU HAVE PRE-DIABETES.

SO, IF YOU SCORE IN THE AT-RISK RANGE USING THE ONLINE RISK TEST, CONSULT WITH YOUR HEALH CARE PRACTITIONER.

THE RISK TEST IS NOT A REPLACEMENT FOR HAVING YOUR BLOOD TESTED FOR PRE-DIABETES.

IF I AM AT-RISK FOR OR ACTUALLY HAVE PRE-DIABETES, IS THERE ANYTHING THAT I CAN DO TO REVERSE THE CONDITION?

THE AMERICAN DIABETES ASSOCiATION SAYS THAT LIFESTYLE CHANGES ARE EFFECTIVE IN PREVENTING TYPE 2 DIABETES AFTER YOU HAVE BEEN DIAGNOSED WITH PRE-DIABETES. MANY PEOPLE WITH PRE-DIABETES CAN GET THEIR BLOOD SUGAR TO RETURN TO NORMAL BY TAKING CERTAIN STEPS.

HOW DOES ONE’S WEIGHT AND/OR EXERCISE HABITS MAKE A DIFFERENCE WHEN IT COMES TO PRE-DIABETES?

MOST PEOPLE WILL BE ABLE TO LOWER THEIR RISK OF PRE-DIABETES THROUGH PHYSICAL ACTIVITY AND HEALTHIER EATING HABITS. THESE ARE THINGS YOU CAN DO EVEN IF YOU DON’T HAVE HEALTH INSURANCE.

SO AIM FOR:

EATING A HEALTHIER DIET CONSISTING OF FRUITS, VEGETABLES, AND WHOLE GRAINS, INSTEAD OF A DIET RICH IN ADDED SUGARS.

LOSING A LITTLE WEIGHT. EVEN 10 TO 15 POUNDS CAN MAKE A HUGE DIFFERENCE.

ENGAGING IN SOME MODERATE EXERCISE LIKE TALKING A BRISK WALK FOR 30 MINUTES (HALF AN HOUR) A DAY, FIVE DAYS A WEEK. HOWEVER, YOU SHOULD CHECK WITH YOUR HEALTH CARE PRACTITIONER BEFORE STARTING A NEW EXERCISE REGIMEN.

AGAIN, YOU CAN TAKE THE FIRST STEP BY TAKING THE RISK TEST ON WWW.AARP.ORG/PREDIABETES.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: