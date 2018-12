Christmas is right around the corner and this is usually the time of year that makes folks realize how lonely they are. Guy has been getting calls, texts and people sliding in his messages on social media, and he knows what they’re up to. Everyone is trying to get boo’d up but Guy says it’s too late! If he hasn’t heard from you since last Christmas leave him alone!

