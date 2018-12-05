Fox’s Laura Ingraham Compares People Protesting Confederate Statues To ISIS

Fox News host Laura Ingraham has compared people who protest for the removal of Confederate statues to the self-described Islamic State terror network ISIS.

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Ingraham Angle,” she criticized the “movement, particularly among the young, to hate the past and eradicate anything they find objectionable or troubling.”

Over the summer a group of protesters toppled the statue of Silent Sam at the University of North Carolina and are now campaigning to replace it with a $5 million building. Ingraham compared it to “the kind of destructive mindset of let’s say, ISIS.”