Nazanin Mandi Shares Details Of Her Wedding To R&B Singer Miguel

On Monday, December 3, model, actress and artist Nazanin Mandi visits to discuss her recent wedding to R&B star Miguel. She talks about their first date back when they were teenagers, what went into planning their perfect wedding and also reveals how important communication is in a relationship complicated by fame.

Nazanin Mandi Says Communication Is Key In Her Marriage To R&B Star Miguel

Nazanin Mandi: One of the hardest thing was definitely transitioning from living a very normal life… to not. You know, a lot comes with fame, even making time for each other, you know, it’s just so different, it’s very different and it’s challenging and I feel it will forever be challenging.

Loni Love: How did y’all work on that, though?

Adrienne Houghton: Yeah.

Nazanin: A lot of communication. A lot of sacrifice.

[The Real audience applauds]

Nazanin: You know – I live by this, and I tell people this: if you’re not growing together, you’re growing apart. You know what I mean?

Adrienne: Yeah.

Loni: That’s right.

[The Real audience applauds]

Nazanin: And it’s so important to stay on the same page – you must communicate. And it doesn’t matter if you’re not ready to hear it or you’re not ready to say it. You need to say it and you need to listen. Because those words can save your relationship. Wholeheartedly. You know? It’s just like – you’ve got to be open and you’ve got to be honest no matter what the circumstances.

Then, the ladies of The Real discuss former First Lady Michelle Obama’s comments over the weekend about if women can really “have it all.” Co-host Adrienne Houghton explains that the term meant different things to her at different stages in her life. Also, is there such a thing as “perfect, true love?” The hosts weigh in.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE