Nene Leakes Blasts Husband Gregg For Being ‘Mean’ During His Cancer Battle

NeNe Leakes is clashing with fans after publicly bashing her husband during his cancer battle, with many calling for Bravo to fire her after slammed him for being “Evil” and “Mean.”

On Thursday, Gregg Leakes posted a screenshot of an inspirational message on Instagram that promoted love and forgiveness.

NeNe fired back at him for not taking his own advice.

In since-deleted social media posts, she wrote: “Well u need to do everything you posted! Practice what you preach. You need to pray for yourself! This mean, grouchy, evil stuff u pulling these days are NOT cool.”

Criticism of her comments quickly flooded her IG page, and she deleted the posts – only to reiterate her statement on Twitter shortly after.

“I would just think if I have or had cancer, I would see life so differently!” she wrote. “Not being mean, grouchy and evil for no real reason! But that’s me. Pray for me.”

When a fan reminded her that “the [closest] person receives the undeserved lashing out” and encouraged her to “stay strong,” NeNe replied, “Naw don’t think I can do it.”

“I’m ALWAYS the bad guy,” she added, “so I’ll take that. If you only knew.”

One critic called the reality star a “cool piece of work” and reminded her that the “tables can easily turn.”

“Chileeee shut up!” NeNe replied. “Gregg has done so much shit. It didn’t just start! While u commenting saying shit to me, ask him what has he done! Oh, and by the way, Gregg isn’t bed stricken and needing daily help! You got it twisted.”

Another follower called her “evil” and told the ‘RHOA‘ star to “go to hell.”

“You don’t know [SH*T] about Gregg and NeNe Leakes and you have no idea what he has done!” she fired back. “Ask him.”

During a recent episode of “Watch What Happens Live,” an emotional NeNe discussed her husband’s stage III colon cancer diagnosis: “The day that Gregg told us Gregg has cancer, my life changed in that moment. You know, being a caretaker is very hard. It’s just been very difficult. I feel like that day I lost my husband because he’s not with me. We don’t do the things that we normally do together. It changed our life. We’re not even in the same bedroom.”

