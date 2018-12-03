Marlo Williams Is Headed To Atlanta

If You Missed It
| 12.03.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Guy Torry calls Marlo Williams one of the funniest comedians of all time. She’ll be in Atlanta December 7- 8 performing at the Uptown Comedy Corner.

Williams and Torry go way back. Torry was hosting a comedy club and Williams asked to get on stage but he told her no. But eventually, she earned it.

Williams ended up quitting comedy for a while, got her High School diploma, and began working at Walmart.

Tiffany Haddish, who she calls her “little sister” called and asked if she’d completely lost her mind. That was her wake up call to get back into comedy and the two went on tour together.

Catch Williams in Atlanta this weekend!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

 

Atlanta , Guy Torry , Marlo Williams Comedy

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close