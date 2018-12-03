Marlo Williams Is Headed To Atlanta

Guy Torry calls Marlo Williams one of the funniest comedians of all time. She’ll be in Atlanta December 7- 8 performing at the Uptown Comedy Corner.

Williams and Torry go way back. Torry was hosting a comedy club and Williams asked to get on stage but he told her no. But eventually, she earned it.

Williams ended up quitting comedy for a while, got her High School diploma, and began working at Walmart.

Tiffany Haddish, who she calls her “little sister” called and asked if she’d completely lost her mind. That was her wake up call to get back into comedy and the two went on tour together.

Catch Williams in Atlanta this weekend!

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: