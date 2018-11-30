Debbie Allen Celebrates ‘Icons Of Dance’

In honor of World AIDS Day The Debbie Allen Dance Academy has partnered with AIDS Healthcare Foundation. They’ll be hosting Keeping the Promise-1,000,000 Lives in Care: Celebrating Icons of Dance, tonight at the Apollo Theater today.

Debbie Allen tells the TJMS crew that the event is “going to be glorious.”

Allen says that she lost half of her dance company to AIDS and tonight is an important reminder, “that we are waging war against this deadly disease.” And most importantly to honor all of the amazing people we have lost to the disease.

They will also be doing free HIV Screenings.

