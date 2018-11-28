Roland Martin: Stop Thomas Farr!

11.28.18
Cindy Hyde Smith beat Mike Espy in the Mississippi runoff by about 7.8%. In a lot of counties Black people turned out in higher numbers, and there are at least three counties that Trump won in 2016 that Espy won yesterday.

Now Republicans hold a majority of senate seats.

Kristen Clarke, president & executive director of the National Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law, fights for national civil rights organizations and equal justice for all.

Thomas Farr has been called the Leader of voter suppression in North Carolina, and he’s been nominated for a federal judgeship in the eastern district of North Carolina. He is scheduled for his first vote before the Senate this afternoon.

Clarke says anyone who votes for him is voting for voter suppression. She says his nomination should be pulled because, “he is somebody who can’t be entrusted” to be fair because “he will always side with those who want to silence the African American vote.”

Call your Senator today and tell them to “Stop Thomas Farr!”

2 thoughts on "Roland Martin: Stop Thomas Farr!

  1. L on said:

    If this country is “supposed” to be a DEMOCRACY how can you have a POS like this Farr man
    attempting to roll back the clocks and DENY FOLKS OF COLOR OUR RIGHT TO VOTE.

    white folks are so damn INSECURE that their so called “superiority” is being challenged
    by minorities that they are willing to do ANYTHING to have things remain status quo.

    iIf this Thomas Farr KKKlanman becomes a federal judge, he will make it his business
    to SUPPRESS OUR VOTES.

    There is NO PLACE for this shit in the 21st century!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

