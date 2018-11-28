John Legend Has ‘Been Celebrating Christmas Since April’

11.28.18
John Legend has says he has been “celebrating Christmas since April” because he’s been working on his album, A Legendary Christmas.

The Album is out now and features classic songs as well as originals. He did the classics, Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas with Esperanza Spaulding and What Christmas Means To Me with Stevie Wonder. One of the originals on the album is called Wrap Me Up In Your Love.

His love of Christmas started as a child when the whole family would sit around Grandma’s piano and sing Christmas music for hours. He’s keeping that tradition going with his own family and his 2-year-old daughter Luna already enjoys playing around on his piano.

Check here for tour dates. 

