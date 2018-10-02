CLOSE
Columbus
John Legend releasing a Christmas Album & Tour

Ohio’s own, John Legend, has announce that he is releasing a brand new Christmas album along with a tour. Reports say that this new album will produced by Raphael Saadiq from R&B group Toni Tony Tone.

The album will feature six original songs and four classic Christmas records including, “What Christmas Means to Me” featuring Stevie Wonder on harmonica and “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” a duet with Esperanza Spalding. The album, A Legendary Christmas, will be released by Columbia Records on October 26th.

His tour will hit Columbus, Ohio on Sunday, December 9th at The Palace Theater, 8pm. Tickets go on sale October 5th. You can listen to “The Divine Martino Show” 10 am to 3 pm on Magic 95.5 for your chance to win a pair.

