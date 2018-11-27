CLOSE
Stevie Wonder Announces Plan To Help California Fire Victims

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Stevie Wonder wants to raise money through a benefit concert for California fire victims impacted by the catastrophic wildfires.

The R&B legend announced his plan Tuesday to help firefighters and first responders who assisted with the fires at the 22nd annual House Full of Toys Benefit Concert on Dec. 9.

The charity billed as “The Stevie Wonder Song Party: A Celebration of Life, Love & Music” will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

Wonder says it’s very important for “us who have been fortunate to do something for those less fortunate.” He says his foundation House Full of Hope will also help raise money for those affected by the wildfire.

Nearly 90 people were killed in the wildfires as thousands have been displaced from their homes.

One thought on “Stevie Wonder Announces Plan To Help California Fire Victims

  1. Theo on said:

    SW HELPING AMERICANS IN NEED rather than helping ILLEGAL IMMIGRANTS is a person I can vote for. Though Stevie Wonder is blind, his sensible effort to help Americans in Need proves he can see. That the Democrats demonstrate more concern for ILLEGALS is the main reason i abandoned the Democratic Party.

    Reply

Close