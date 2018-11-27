Tessa Thompson Reveals What Got Michael B. Jordan ‘Really Angry’ On ‘Creed II’ Set

“Creed II” had a knockout $55 million Thanksgiving holiday weekend opening and dominated the box office along with Disney’s “Ralph Breaks the Internet,” which took the top spot with an estimated $84.5 million for the 5-day holiday weekend.

The sequel to the 2015 original reunites stars Michael B. Jordan, Tessa Thompson and Sylvester Stallone, and serves as the eighth installment in the Rocky film series. The story centers on the son of heavyweight champ Apollo Creed and Stallone reprises his role as Rocky Balboa.

In a recent interview, Thompson was playfully asked to spill some tea on her leading man and she revealed that Jordan gets really angry when he’s hungry.

The actress shared with Elle: “I’m sure a lot of people can relate to this. but he’s really irritable when he hasn’t eaten. He gets really angry.”

She added: “It’s not just sort of like, ‘Okay, get him a sandwich,’” she continued. “I think it might have also been exacerbated by—when he’s training, there’s certain days where he wouldn’t drink water all day and he was going through very intense training. So he was allowed some irritable days.”

She went on to say: “Also, when he’s having a cheat day, he really goes in and it feels like being at a college dorm room, but a really nice one, where the kid has a lot of money, because he just has everything from Chinese food to pizza. Every kind of junk cuisine he’d want. He’s in basketball shorts just gorging himself. But he only had a couple of those days, so he’s allowed.”

Meanwhile, Jordan punched Jimmy Kimmel in the face at the late-night host’s request on Tuesday’s “Jimmy Kimmel Live.”

“I’d like to try something,” the comedian said to the “Creed II” star. “I don’t know how this is gonna look, but what I would like you to do, if you don’t mind, is punch me.”

“But I don’t wanna be hurt!” he added. “What I want you to do is punch me in slow motion, and what we’ll do is I’ll react in slow motion, and then we’ll speed it up so it looks like you punched me really hard.”

The actor was down but he wanted to “do it right.” Watch how it goes down in the clip below.

