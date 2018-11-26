Shamari DeVoe Reveals She Initiated An Open Marriage With Husband: ‘I Was Bi-Curious’ [Video]

Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s newest Housewife, Shamari DeVoe, knows what she has to do to hold on to that coveted Georgia peach and remain a full-time cast member… spill the secrets about her relationship with husband, singer Ronnie DeVoe.

As reported by PEOPLE, on Sunday’s episode, the Blaque singer revealed that she once suggested an open marriage with DeVoe because she was bi-curious.

“We were on the brink of divorce,” Shamari, 38, explained. “We were going through some really bad times and there was a girl that I was interested in and I wanted to do something different. I was bi-curious!”

I am an open book… and I much rather the ladies ask me direct questions to my face, rather than make assumptions behind my back! #RHOA — Shamari DeVoe (@ShamariDeVoe) November 26, 2018

Shamari and Ronnie, 51, wed in 2006 and have been together for 17 years. She says their open marriage only lasted a year and a half.

“It was a point where he could do his thing and I could do mine,” she said. “Y’all know each other and are dating other people and it’s okay. It’s not cheating.”

Of course, her fellow ALT Housewives had plenty of questions…

“Do you tell him like, ‘I’m going to have sex tonight?’ ” NeNe Leakes asked.

“After you guys do it, do you tell each other who it was?” wondered Cynthia Bailey.

“Would you run into these people and be like, ‘I had sex with your wife yesterday’?” Eva Marcille inquired.

Shamari answered “YES” to all questions.

“There was nothing off limits,” she said. “We could do anything. It was awesome.”

One thing that wasn’t allowed: Shamari couldn’t be with another man.

“As long as I was able to go about in my bi-curious ways than I was cool with that,” Shamari said. “I didn’t want to be with another man because I had my husband.”

According to Shamari, she only bedded two women while Ronnie “probably slept with about 10.”

Eventually, she pulled the plug on their open marriage.

“I started the open relationship and I stopped the open relationship,” she said. “I realized the grass wasn’t greener on the other side.”

“The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs Sundays (8 p.m. ET) on Bravo.

