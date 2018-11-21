Robert De Niro, Grace Hightower Split After More Than Two Decades

via TV One:

It’s over for Robert De Niro and his wife Grace Hightower. The 75-year-old actor married Hightower in 1997 after dating for a decade. The pair share two children together, a 20-year-old son named Elliott and a 6-year-old daughter named Helen Grace, whom they had via surrogate.

According to PEOPLE, this isn’t the first time the couple has separated. In 1999 the “Meet The Fockers,” actor publicly engaged in a custody dispute over their son, but the two eventually worked things out and the divorce was never finalized.

2018 hasn’t been kind for a few celebrities in the love department. CNN’s Van Jones, Wendy Raquel Robinson‘s husband Marco, “Cosby Show” actor Joseph C. Phillips, Kevin Garnett‘s wife Brandi “Soul Food” star , Vanessa A. Williams, and Tisha Campbell-Martin all filed for divorce this year.

