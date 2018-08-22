Wendy Raquel Robinson’s Husband Wants A Divorce…And Spousal Support

Wendy Raquel Robinson’s husband claims she left him after he had a stroke and now he needs $10k a month in support to maintain the lifestyle he’s grown accustomed to.

According to Bossip, Robinson’s estranged husband, Marco Perkins, filed for divorce last week, after 15 years of marriage. While the couple shares no children, Perkins believes he’s entitled to support because of the way his ex treated him before they called it quits.

s noted by MadameNoire, Perkins suffered a debilitating stroke in 2015 and instead of being a loving and supporting and wife, he claims Robinson left him during his recovery with no means to help get himself back on his feet.

In documents obtained by TMZ, Perkins enjoyed a proper Hollywood lifestyle while married to his actress wife so he believes $10,000 a month would help him maintain that standard of living. And she can afford it, according to him, as Robinson earns $200K monthly.

The couple married in 2003 after being introduced by a friend of a friend.

Robinson previously spoke to Essence about their relationship, including how they met and how he proposed.

“The guys were all talking and the ladies were all talking and, you know, he’s holding court, and I’m like, who’s this guy? We just started talking and the rest was history. It doesn’t get any simpler than that. It was really just a connection at first sight and we were both at the right places in our lives and it just happened.”

