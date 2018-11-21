CLOSE
Man Killed When Concrete Tossed From Bridge

(photo released by the Nashville Police)

A man driving on a Nashville highway was killed when a chunk of concrete fell from an overpass, smashing into his car.

Joe Shelton Jr. was driving on Interstate 24 when piece of concrete went through his windshield, hitting him in the face, early Tuesday morning, WZTV reported.

Police believe it was thrown from a bridge above and looked like it was part of a curb and not a part of the bridge, ABC News reported.

Shelton hit a pickup truck then smashed into a guardrail before stopping.

Police are looking at surveillance video to see what happened, WZTV reported.

