Snoop Dogg Gets Walk Of Fame Star, Thanks Himself At Ceremony [Video]

Snoop Dogg, 47, received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on Monday and he acknowledged several important people in his life, including his parents, his wife Shante Broadus, DJ Warren G, Dr. Dre, Jimmy Kimmel and Quincy Jones. He went on to thank himself for putting in the hard work that led to where he is today.

“Last but not least, I want to thank me for believing in me,” he began. “I want to thank me for doing all this hard work, I want to thank me for having no days off, I want to thank me for never quitting, I want to thank me for always being a giver and trying to give more than I receive.”

The rapper was joined by Dre, Kimmel and Jones for the ceremony in front of the El Capitan Theater on Hollywood Boulevard.

“I want to thank me for trying to do more rights than wrong, I want to thank me for just being me at all times,” the rapper continued. “ Dogg, you a bad motherf—.”

Snoop’s star is No. 2,651 in the history of the Walk and comes 4 days before the 25th anniversary of his debut album, “Doggystyle”.

When TMZ caught up with the west coast icon after the ceremony he had a funny suggestion on who should get a star next… peep the clip above. Here’s a hint, they come in a pair.

Singer and music producer Pharrell Williams also was in attendance at Monday’s ceremony but one person noticeably missing was Snoop’s pal Martha Stewart.

She has previously spoken very highly of Snoop and their friendship to PEOPLE.

“When you work with someone like Snoop, it’s like having a sidekick. How great it is,” Stewart told PEOPLE. “That’s why all the comedians have sidekicks and bands because it loosens them up and lets them be freer. Snoop is my freedom.”

