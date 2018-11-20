Willie Moore Jr. Show Trending
HomeWillie Moore Jr. Show Trending

Pastor Jamal Bryant Named New Senior Pastor At New Birth Missionary Baptist

Leave a comment
Girl Hold My Hand Conference

Source: Marcus Ingram / Getty

Famous Baltimore pastor Jamal-Harrison Bryant was recently named new senior pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County. The Morehouse grad will  be leaving Empowerment Temple in Baltimore and will give his first official sermon December 9th, before the Christmas holidays. Bryant is also a author and motivational speaker, which should be many new members to the church.

Bryant was picked from One hundred thirty-eight candidates. The church and is congregation are pleased and ready for Bryant to take the pulpit.

Pastor Jamal Bryant Named New Senior Pastor At New Birth Missionary Baptist was originally published on mypraiseatl.com

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erik Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Uplifting Video
Uplifting News: 9-Year-Old Saves Classmate With The Heimlich Maneuver
Uplifting News: Alabama Man Creates Lawn Service Non Profit To Help Others
Uplifting News: 11-Year-Old Creates Doll Line To Promote Self Love
Uplifting News: Teen Siblings Create Life Saving App
Close