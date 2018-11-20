Famous Baltimore pastor Jamal-Harrison Bryant was recently named new senior pastor at New Birth Missionary Baptist Church in DeKalb County. The Morehouse grad will be leaving Empowerment Temple in Baltimore and will give his first official sermon December 9th, before the Christmas holidays. Bryant is also a author and motivational speaker, which should be many new members to the church.

Bryant was picked from One hundred thirty-eight candidates. The church and is congregation are pleased and ready for Bryant to take the pulpit.

Pastor Jamal Bryant Named New Senior Pastor At New Birth Missionary Baptist was originally published on mypraiseatl.com