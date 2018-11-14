Rob Kardashian Cries Broke, Claims He Can’t Afford To Pay Blac Chyna $20k In Monthly Child Support

Rob Kardashian has filed new court documents in which he reportedly claims he can no longer afford to pay Blac Chyna $20,000, as outlined in their previous child support agreement.

Sources connected to the case tell TMZ, Rob and Chyna are warring over how much he has to pay to support 2-year-old Dream. As previously reported, Rob agreed in September 2017 to cough up $20,000 a month in child support. He now says he’s broke while his baby mama is rolling in dough.

Rob allegedly only agreed to pay $20k a month because he needed Chyna to drop her claim that he physically abused — something that could taint him in their custody fight.

In return for the hefty payments, Chyna dropped her domestic violence restraining order and agreed to give him 50/50 joint custody of their child.

TMZ sources say Rob planned a year ago to let some time pass, then go back to court and ask for a reduction in child support, claiming he has no income.

Chyna’s lawyer, Lisa Bloom, tells TMZ that Chyna knew Rob would go back to court seeking a reduction in payments. Bloom says her client ultimately got what she wanted — an agreement from Rob that he would leave her alone and not post more revenge porn targeting her.

Bloom also claims Rob is pretending to be broke when he actually leads a lavish lifestyle. She says, “Rob has deliberately retreated from social media to suppress his income in order to reduce support. What kind of father plays games with supporting his own baby?”

Meanwhile, insiders connected to the litigation claim that months ago a judge suspended Rob’s obligation to pay any child support until he could evaluate the former couple’s resources. So for now, the ex-stripper is bagging $0 in support.

Chyna reportedly still has a separate, active civil case against Rob which raises the domestic violence issue.

She took to Instagram on Tuesday and seemed to shade the Kardashians. “Sick of these n—as,” she wrote on her Instagram story.