Chance The Rapper Developing ‘Hope’ Musical With MGM

Chance The Rapper has partnered as a producer with Haight Films’ Pat Corcoran and Tradecraft’s Scott Bernstein, for an original movie musical that MGM will develop and finance.

Hope follows a group of Chicago teenagers that band together to turn art into action within their community. Grammy-winning songwriter and producer Nico Segal (formerly known as Donnie Trumpet) will oversee the creation of the film’s original music.

Corcoran said, “From day one, our mission at Haight Films’ has been to apply Haight Brand’s artist-first and Chicago-proud ideology to the film space. We are incredibly excited to be working alongside Chance, MGM and Scott Bernstein to bring this vision to life.”

“Chance and Nico are undoubtedly two of the most influential and innovative artists of their generation,” said Glickman. “We feel thrilled, privileged, and eager to be collaborating with them on such a unique project.”
In related news, Chance the Rapper, Cardi B, and T.I. will serve as judges on a new hip-hop competition show for Netflix.
According to THR, “Rhythm + Flow” is a 10-part hip-hop talent search aimed to find and foster undiscovered rappers in multiple cities. Cardi, Chance and Tip will serve as the three main judges, and additional artists and industry players will be announced in the run-up to the premiere, set to debut in 2019.
Photos
