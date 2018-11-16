Jada Pinkett-Smith Was Called The N-Word By White Police Officers

During a recent episode of “Red Table Talk,”Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed that she’ll never forget the devastating racial slurs two white police officers shouted at her during a time of heavy riots in Virginia Beach.

Recalling the moment on her Facebook Watch series, she said…

I have a lot of pain and hurt attached to some of the experience that I have had. I remember going to Virginia Beach. I was there by myself — terrified — trying to get back to my hotel. I will never forget, there were these two white officers. I was like, I’m just trying to get down the street so I can get to my hotel and they said, You better get your n***** b**** a** off this street right now.

The practice of white female superiority has been a painful reality in my life. But the making of this show illuminated that comparative superiority of ANY kind creates painful separatism. @RedTableTalk #RedTableTalk Watch now: https://t.co/mpc61ClGxv pic.twitter.com/TgWj7UfZGb — Jada Pinkett Smith (@jadapsmith) November 12, 2018

In the same episode, Pinkett-Smith also revealed her own biases and prejudices, specifically against blond white women.

I think what crushes me, especially in regards to my relationship with white women – the thing that really breaks my heart is that white women understands what it feels to be oppressed because of their sex. [White women know] what it feels to be ostracized or not being treated as an equal. I feel we as women should know better, I really do. Because we’re women, because of the struggles we have had as women. There should be a natural understanding and familiarity of our struggle. And then to be part of creating more of a struggle for another women to me is criminal.

She recalled a specific incident when she almost didn’t meet a blond woman for an interview because of “how she looked.”

“I thought, ‘I don’t know if I want to do that.’ That was my first instinct because of how she looked!” the actress said. “And I was like, ‘Oh! That’s no different.’ That doesn’t give me the right to clump all blond women in one.”

“Red Table Talk” premieres every Monday on Facebook Watch.

