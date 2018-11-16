During a recent episode of “Red Table Talk,”Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed that she’ll never forget the devastating racial slurs two white police officers shouted at her during a time of heavy riots in Virginia Beach.
Recalling the moment on her Facebook Watch series, she said…
I have a lot of pain and hurt attached to some of the experience that I have had. I remember going to Virginia Beach. I was there by myself — terrified — trying to get back to my hotel. I will never forget, there were these two white officers. I was like, I’m just trying to get down the street so I can get to my hotel and they said, You better get your n***** b**** a** off this street right now.
In the same episode, Pinkett-Smith also revealed her own biases and prejudices, specifically against blond white women.
I think what crushes me, especially in regards to my relationship with white women – the thing that really breaks my heart is that white women understands what it feels to be oppressed because of their sex. [White women know] what it feels to be ostracized or not being treated as an equal. I feel we as women should know better, I really do. Because we’re women, because of the struggles we have had as women. There should be a natural understanding and familiarity of our struggle. And then to be part of creating more of a struggle for another women to me is criminal.
She recalled a specific incident when she almost didn’t meet a blond woman for an interview because of “how she looked.”
“I thought, ‘I don’t know if I want to do that.’ That was my first instinct because of how she looked!” the actress said. “And I was like, ‘Oh! That’s no different.’ That doesn’t give me the right to clump all blond women in one.”
“Red Table Talk” premieres every Monday on Facebook Watch.
HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE
One thought on “Jada Pinkett-Smith Was Called The N-Word By White Police Officers”
I am so sick of Jada Pinkett Smith and her need to stay relevant! This woman has experienced everything known to mankind in such a short life span. Why all of a sudden she wants to unmask, throw her damn skeletons out of her closet! Stop fucking complaining about every little insignificant thing that has happened to you. You need to cease your red table/round table discussions until you can figure out more productive dialogue to empower and not seek sympathy for yourself! It is getting to be really BORING!! Get a life!! Do it quickly!!