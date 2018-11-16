CLOSE
Entertainment
HomeEntertainmentEntertainment News

Jada Pinkett-Smith Was Called The N-Word By White Police Officers

Leave a comment

(Photo Credit: PR Photos)

During a recent episode of “Red Table Talk,”Jada Pinkett-Smith revealed that she’ll never forget the devastating racial slurs two white police officers shouted at her during a time of heavy riots in Virginia Beach.

Recalling the moment on her Facebook Watch series, she said…

I have a lot of pain and hurt attached to some of the experience that I have had. I remember going to Virginia Beach. I was there by myself — terrified — trying to get back to my hotel. I will never forget, there were these two white officers. I was like, I’m just trying to get down the street so I can get to my hotel and they said, You better get your n***** b**** a** off this street right now.

In the same episode, Pinkett-Smith also revealed her own biases and prejudices, specifically against blond white women.

I think what crushes me, especially in regards to my relationship with white women – the thing that really breaks my heart is that white women understands what it feels to be oppressed because of their sex. [White women know] what it feels to be ostracized or not being treated as an equal. I feel we as women should know better, I really do. Because we’re women, because of the struggles we have had as women. There should be a natural understanding and familiarity of our struggle. And then to be part of creating more of a struggle for another women to me is criminal.

She recalled a specific incident when she almost didn’t meet a blond woman for an interview because of “how she looked.”

“I thought, ‘I don’t know if I want to do that.’ That was my first instinct because of how she looked!” the actress said. “And I was like, ‘Oh! That’s no different.’ That doesn’t give me the right to clump all blond women in one.”

“Red Table Talk” premieres every Monday on Facebook Watch.

#Throwback: Will & Jada Pinkett Smith Through The Years
22 photos

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

'Red Table Talk' , Jada Pinkett Smith , Police , Racism

One thought on “Jada Pinkett-Smith Was Called The N-Word By White Police Officers

  1. Misty Fallon on said:

    I am so sick of Jada Pinkett Smith and her need to stay relevant! This woman has experienced everything known to mankind in such a short life span. Why all of a sudden she wants to unmask, throw her damn skeletons out of her closet! Stop fucking complaining about every little insignificant thing that has happened to you. You need to cease your red table/round table discussions until you can figure out more productive dialogue to empower and not seek sympathy for yourself! It is getting to be really BORING!! Get a life!! Do it quickly!!

    Reply

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
In Studio Guests
The Way Erick Griffin’s Mind Works Is Hilarious
Lavell Crawford Makes A Mean ‘No Bake Lasagna’
Rebecca Crews Is Ready To Take The Music Industry By Storm!
Michael Jr.’s ‘More Than Funny’ Is Coming To Theaters For One Night Only
Close