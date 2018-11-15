Morning Minute: It Seems Like People Get Paid To Be Racist

Laura Ingraham went on a 10 minute rant with her racism on full display. She was expressing her dissatisfaction with the amount of diversity in congress. There are Black people, Muslims, and Latinas who are members of congress and she went off about them all. Shes’s especially upset about their , “radical views on free college and free healthcare.” Obviously those are horrible things that we should all be upset about…(that’s sarcasm!)

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: