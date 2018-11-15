Morning Minute: It Seems Like People Get Paid To Be Racist

If You Missed It
| 11.15.18
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Laura Ingraham went on a 10 minute rant with her racism on full display. She was expressing her dissatisfaction with the amount of diversity in congress. There are Black people, Muslims, and Latinas who are members of congress and she went off about them all. Shes’s especially upset about their , “radical views on free college and free healthcare.” Obviously those are horrible things that we should all be upset about…(that’s sarcasm!)

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Congress , Fox News , Morning Minute

Also On Black America Web:
Find Out What Your Favorite Celebs Did On Instagram (09/01-09/07)
10 photos

Add Your Comment

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Trending
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close