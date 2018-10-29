Jordin Sparks’ Husband To Release Devotional Book On Purity & Sex

We’ve watched Jordin Sparks and her husband, Dana Thomas get married, have a baby and turn into this beautiful family. Now, Thomas is gearing up to release his devotional book and is addressing several things related. According to The Christian Post, he will be writing about sexual temptation, social media and more.

Thomas wants to help young adults face these issues and is taking stories from his own life to help them. During an interview, Thomas admitted that although he’s made mistakes in the past and was able to overcome them to have a relationship with God.

“If you have someone my age who is open about their mistakes and willing to admit where they’ve messed up, others will listen,” he said. “Mistakes are going to happen; they’re inevitable. But, I want young people to know that they are not defined by their mistakes, and they can start over at any point.”

Thomas believes that some of the problems facing young people are sex and purity and has issues with the church ministry not addressing them.

“When I was growing up in the church, nobody talked about sex and purity; those were topics people avoided. I know that’s a tough subject, but kids are going to be exposed to it thanks to the internet and having a smartphone. It’s more accessible now than ever before. It’s an important subject, and something the church should be talking about,” he said.

In this book (A Higher Calling: Claiming God’s Best for Your Life), which includes a foreword from Lecrae, he’ll also speak about standing on God’s word, how he faced certain battles and why it’s so important for young people to be around positive influences. Thomas even gives insight to his marriage and becoming a father.

