Chante Moore’s New Album Is About ‘Giving Christmas Back To Jesus’

Chante Moore is just a beautiful as she sounds. DL says that’s a great thing! She just finished her Christmas album which has six classic Christmas songs and five originals. She tells DL that her favorite original song is Santa Don’t Sleigh or Everyday Is Like Christmas.

Christmas Back To You is the name of the album and she calls it that because it’s all about “giving Christmas back to Jesus.” While the album does have spiritual and religious songs on it she says it doesn’t feel “churchy,” it just feels like Christmas. Who doesn’t love Christmas? You can get her album now!

