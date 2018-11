A man was upset because his drug dealers charged him interest. The dealers reportedly gave him $400 worth of crack and then charged interest making his debt $500. The dealers threatened to beat up his car and run him out of town if he didn’t pay up. He was so upset that he filed a police report and gave them all of the details, now they’re all going to jail.

HEAD BACK TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Also On Black America Web: